Highway Patrol trying to identify bicyclist hit in Onslow County

By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 3:43 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The North Carolina State Highway Patrol is asking the public to help them identify a bike rider hit by a vehicle overnight.

The Highway Patrol says a man riding his bike on U.S. Highway 258 was hit by a car west of the Richlands city limit.

WITN was made aware of the collision early Tuesday morning around 1:30 a.m.

Troopers say the man was a middle-aged adult with red hair and a short beard.

They say they are unable to release any information about the bicyclist’s condition at this time.

Highway Patrol asks anyone with information on the collision or to identify the bike rider to call (919) 733-7952.

