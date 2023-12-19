Greenville woman faces drug charges in Edgecombe County

EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Greenville woman is facing charges in Edgecombe County after Edgecombe deputies say she was selling drugs in that county.

According to deputies with the Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office Bridgette Davis of Greenville was wanted for the sale and delivery of heroin/fentanyl in the area around Pinetops.

Deputies say that they partnered with the Pitt County Sheriff’s Department to find Davis and that she was arrested on Monday in Pitt County.

Davis has been charged with two counts of selling or delivering heroin, one count of possession with intent to sell and deliver a counterfeit controlled substance, and one count of selling or delivering a counterfeit controlled substance.

No bond information was available for Davis.

