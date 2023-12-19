Governor orders North Carolina flags at half staff for Justice Sandra Day O’Connor

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Flags in North Carolina have been ordered by Governor Roy Cooper to be flown at half staff.

Cooper made the declaration for Tuesday in honor of former Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O’Connor funeral that is taking place.

Flags were seen at half staff Tuesday at Greenville Town Common.

O’Connor died at 93 on December 1st.

O’Connor was nominated in 1981 by President Ronald Reagan.

