Governor Cooper declares State of Emergency in Duplin and Sampson Counties

Duplin County
Duplin County(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 4:54 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper has declared a State of Emergency for Duplin and Sampson counties after heavy rains over the weekend flooded farms in those counties.

According to Governor Cooper’s office, the declaration was recommended by the North Carolina Department of Agriculture and temporarily lifted restrictions regarding the transport of essential livestock, poultry, livestock, or poultry feed and crops within, to, or from the emergency area.

“This State of Emergency declaration will help farms in Duplin and Sampson counties transport livestock, crops, and essential products in the wake of flooding from last weekend’s severe weather,” said Governor Cooper. “North Carolina farms play a vital role in feeding the world and we want to give them the support they need to mitigate the impacts of heavy rain and flooding heading into the holidays.”

The Executive Order will coordinate response operations among North Carolina entities and officials to ensure the protection and safety of North Carolina residents and their property.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

