Funeral arrangements announced for Greenville doctor killed in weekend accident

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Funeral arrangements have been announced for an Eastern Carolina doctor who was killed in an accident this past weekend.

Unity Church in Greenville said that a celebration of life for Dr. Roger McMurray will be held at 3 p.m. on Friday, December 22nd.

The family will receive visitors prior to the service from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Unity Church is located at 4301 Charles Blvd. in Greenville.

McMurray, 45, of Greenville, was killed on I-87 Sunday afternoon when he was hit by a driver who the Highway Patrol said had lost control of his vehicle because he was speeding.

McMurray and Gregroy Harman, 53, had both pulled over and were trying to help another driver who had crashed in a ditch when they were struck.

McMurray’s colleagues at Physicians East where he worked spoke to WITN on Monday about the tragic loss.

