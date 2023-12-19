ECU women's basketball rolls past George Mason, Joyner has career night

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU women’s basketball got redemption for a road loss last season beating George Mason 65-44 on Monday night in Greenville. The Pirates improved to 6-3. The Patriots fall to 8-2.

Farmville Central product Amiya Joyner had a career-high 27 points to go with 16 rebounds and four blocks. She is the first Pirate to have a 25-point and 15-rebound game since 2004. Courtney Willis the last to achieve numbers like that with 25 and 17 on Feb. 22, 2004 in OT against Louisville according to ECU public relations.

“I have been waiting on this performance from her all season long. This is the first double-double she has had all year. She was under control emotionally,” says ECU Head Women’s Basketball Coach Kim McNeill, “She made a mistake and didn’t let that carry on to the next play. That is the growth. That is what she has got to bring every single night. If she can control her emotions then she can give us this every single night.”

“This game is kind of personal for us. Last year they beat us at their place so this was a get back game for us,” says ECU sophomore Amiya Joyner, “I feel like nobody can guard me. My teammates trusted me. Every time I got the ball I scored. I kept going. Props to my teammates.”

Danae McNeal had a nice night with 18 points for ECU who built up a huge second half lead thanks to a 14-0 run to start the fourth quarter.

Synia Johnson earned her 500th career point in the win. Micah Dennis had 12 points to go with 6 assists.

ECU is back home on Thursday for a 1 PM game against Charleston Southern.

