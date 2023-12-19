DO YOU KNOW ME? Halifax County deputies seek armed robbery suspect

HALIFAX COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies with the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s help identifying someone they say was involved in an armed robbery at a convenience store.

According to deputies, the armed robbery happened on December 9th around 5 a.m. when an armed man entered Robbie’s Convenient Mart off of Hwy 561 near Interstate 95

Deputies say that the person walked up to the store from the direction of Interstate 95 carrying what they say they think is a handgun.

Deputies say the man robbed the store and ran away toward Interstate 95.

Anyone with information regarding this robbery is asked to contact Detective Keel at 252-583-8201 or submit a tip anonymously with Halifax County Crime Stoppers.

