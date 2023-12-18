Zach’s First Alert Forecast: Colder Air on the Way!

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - We’re not quite done with precipitation and wind just yet, but it won’t be as impactful as Sunday and Sunday night. A quick disturbance will pass tonight bringing scattered clouds and a few showers. You might even hear a few sleet pellets as colder air moves in but don’t worry, it won’t be heavy enough to do anything and temperatures will still be above freezing. Temperatures fall to around freezing by sunrise Tuesday. The wind will make it feel like the mid-20s. While the wind won’t be too strong, it’ll be enough to make the 40s feel like the 30s for most of the day. As the wind calms, air temperature will drop quickly into the mid-20s on Wednesday morning. We’ll have several mornings below freezing this week and it’ll take several days for temperatures to return to average. We can’t rule out a sprinkle over the weekend, but better rain chances look to arrive after Christmas. Nowhere near as cold for Christmas this year. Instead of waking up in the teens, we’ll be near average with highs near 60 and overnight temperatures near 40.

