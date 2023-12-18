UPDATE: Grifton house fire Saturday leaves one dead

GRIFTON, N.C. (WITN) - Over the weekend, Eastern Carolina firefighters were called to a Grifton house fire Saturday.

The Grifton Police Department Interim Chief Deric Dennis says emergency crews were called to a home engulfed flames in on Saint Joseph Street.

According to a witness, the fire happened before 10 p.m.

Dennis says 73-year-old Sandy Wise was found dead inside his bedroom. He lived at the home alone.

Grifton house fire (WITN)

Officials the fire started from his bedroom.

Dennis says no foul play is suspected, but the cause of the fire is being investigated by the county fire marshal.

