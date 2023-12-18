Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

UPDATE: Grifton house fire Saturday leaves one dead

Fire on Saint Joseph Street in Grifton
Fire on Saint Joseph Street in Grifton(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 9:10 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRIFTON, N.C. (WITN) - Over the weekend, Eastern Carolina firefighters were called to a Grifton house fire Saturday.

The Grifton Police Department Interim Chief Deric Dennis says emergency crews were called to a home engulfed flames in on Saint Joseph Street.

According to a witness, the fire happened before 10 p.m.

Dennis says 73-year-old Sandy Wise was found dead inside his bedroom. He lived at the home alone.

Grifton house fire
Grifton house fire(WITN)

Officials the fire started from his bedroom.

Dennis says no foul play is suspected, but the cause of the fire is being investigated by the county fire marshal.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Greenville man among two killed helping driver stuck on I-87
Greenville man among two killed while assisting crash on Raleigh Highway
Monday remains a First Alert Weather Day through 12:00 pm
Rain Departing; Strong Winds sticking around from Strong Coastal Low
State of Emergency declared for town of Belhaven
Fire on Saint Joseph Street in Grifton
Fire crews respond to late night Grifton house fire

Latest News

Pitt County Animal Services shelter dog
Pitt Co. Animal Services “Silent Nights” foster event begins today
Greenville man among two killed helping driver stuck on I-87
Greenville man among two killed while assisting crash on Raleigh Highway
Pitt Co. Animal Services “Silent Nights” foster event begins today
Pitt Co. Animal Services “Silent Nights” foster event begins today
Greenville man among two killed while assisting crash on Raleigh Highway
Greenville man among two killed while assisting crash on Raleigh Highway
House fire generic
Carteret County officials investigating house fire Sunday