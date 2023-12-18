UPDATE: Greenville practice mourns loss of doctor, veteran following death in weekend crash

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina practice is mourning the loss of a doctor after he was killed while trying to help a driver this past Sunday.

Physicians East confirmed the death of Dr. Roger McMurray on its website Monday.

“It is with great sadness that we inform you of the passing of Dr. Roger J. McMurray. He passed away on December 17, 2023. Our heartfelt condolences go out to his family during this challenging period,” the website said.

WRAL reported Sunday that McMurray, 45, of Greenville, and Gregory Harman, 53, of Raleigh, had pulled over on I-87 near Raleigh to help the driver of a black SUV that had gone into a ditch.

Officials said that Erik Rivas, 46, lost control of his vehicle and hit McMurray and Harman

Rivas is charged with two counts of misdemeanor death by vehicle and exceeding a safe speed, according to WRAL.

According to his bio, McMurray was a family medicine physician and received his medical degree from the Brody School of Medicine at ECU. McMurray was also a veteran, having served four years as a doctor in the U.S. Air Force before joining Physicians East in 2015.

Physicians East said that its office will be contacting McMurray’s patients in the coming weeks to help assist in rescheduling their appointments.

