Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

UPDATE: Greenville practice mourns loss of doctor, veteran following death in weekend crash

Greenville man among two killed helping stuck driver on I-87
Greenville man among two killed helping stuck driver on I-87(WRAL)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 10:34 AM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina practice is mourning the loss of a doctor after he was killed while trying to help a driver this past Sunday.

Physicians East confirmed the death of Dr. Roger McMurray on its website Monday.

“It is with great sadness that we inform you of the passing of Dr. Roger J. McMurray. He passed away on December 17, 2023. Our heartfelt condolences go out to his family during this challenging period,” the website said.

WRAL reported Sunday that McMurray, 45, of Greenville, and Gregory Harman, 53, of Raleigh, had pulled over on I-87 near Raleigh to help the driver of a black SUV that had gone into a ditch.

Officials said that Erik Rivas, 46, lost control of his vehicle and hit McMurray and Harman

Rivas is charged with two counts of misdemeanor death by vehicle and exceeding a safe speed, according to WRAL.

According to his bio, McMurray was a family medicine physician and received his medical degree from the Brody School of Medicine at ECU. McMurray was also a veteran, having served four years as a doctor in the U.S. Air Force before joining Physicians East in 2015.

Physicians East said that its office will be contacting McMurray’s patients in the coming weeks to help assist in rescheduling their appointments.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Greenville man among two killed helping driver stuck on I-87
Greenville man among two killed while assisting crash on Raleigh Highway
Monday remains a First Alert Weather Day through 12:00 pm
Rain Departing; Strong Winds sticking around from Strong Coastal Low
State of Emergency declared for town of Belhaven
Fire on Saint Joseph Street in Grifton
Fire crews respond to late night Grifton house fire

Latest News

Renowned explorer and OCEARCH founder and expedition leader, Chris Fischer gave a presentation...
Presentation highlights white shark conservation
South Central basketball fights cancel game vs Rose boys
OFFICIALS: Teen stabbed at South Central & Rose basketball game is student
Presentation highlights white shark conservation
Presentation highlights white shark conservation
Courtney shows us how to make Thumbprint Cookies.
WITN Home for the Holidays with Courtney Bunting