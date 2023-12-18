Advertise With Us
Two facing drug charges in Kinston following search of home

Zamir & Zarek Mattocks
Zamir & Zarek Mattocks
By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 2:24 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Two men are facing drug charges while a third is accused of tampering with evidence while police were executing a search warrant.

Kinston police said they arrested Zarek Mattocks, 22, and Zamir Mattocks, 27, after they searched a home on Tower Hill Road and found drugs.

Both men are charged with possession with intent to sell/deliver cocaine & marijuana, felony possession of marijuana, felony maintaining a swelling, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Zarek Mattock’s parole was revoked, while Zamir Mattock was charged with a probation violation.

Kinston police said that the grandfather of the men was charged with felony obstruction of justice for tampering with evidence during the search.

Andrew Lawson
Andrew Lawson

