Two facing drug charges in Kinston following search of home
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Two men are facing drug charges while a third is accused of tampering with evidence while police were executing a search warrant.
Kinston police said they arrested Zarek Mattocks, 22, and Zamir Mattocks, 27, after they searched a home on Tower Hill Road and found drugs.
Both men are charged with possession with intent to sell/deliver cocaine & marijuana, felony possession of marijuana, felony maintaining a swelling, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Zarek Mattock’s parole was revoked, while Zamir Mattock was charged with a probation violation.
Kinston police said that the grandfather of the men was charged with felony obstruction of justice for tampering with evidence during the search.
