Russell’s First Alert Forecast: Strong winds subside this afternoon; Colder air arriving Tuesday

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - With winds turning to the west, the rivers basins will be falling with the flood risk decreasing along the rivers. The west winds will, however, bring a risk for overwash along the soundside of the Outer Banks through 7pm Monday.

A cold push of air will move in Monday night through Wednesday with highs in the mid 40s Tuesday and Wednesday under sunny skies. Overnight lows will bottom out in the mid 20s. Winds of 10-20 mph on Tuesday will keep wind chills in the 20s and 30s throughout the day. Temps will warm back into the 50s to near 60° from late week into the weekend with continued dry conditions.

