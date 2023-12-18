POLICE: Bank robbed in Rocky Mount

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Police in Rocky Mount are looking for a man they say robbed a bank there Monday afternoon.

According to police, they received a silent alarm from the Wells Fargo bank on 1400 Benvenue Road around 1:14 pm on Monday.

When they arrived at the bank they were told that a man wearing a face mask and dark-colored hoodie had passed a note to a teller that he was robbing the bank. Police say he did not show anyone a weapon, police did not say if the note claimed that he had one.

Police say the man took an unknown amount of cash from the bank and then left the bank property on foot. No injuries were reported at the bank.

The Rocky Mount Criminal Investigations Unit continues to investigate this case. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Rocky Mount Police Department at 252-972-1450, 252-972-1411, Crimestoppers at 252-977-1111 for cash rewards, or through Text-A-Tip (text RMPO and your message to 274637)

