Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

POLICE: Bank robbed in Rocky Mount

Police say someone robbed a Wells Fargo bank on Benvenue Road Monday afternoon.
Police say someone robbed a Wells Fargo bank on Benvenue Road Monday afternoon.
By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 3:48 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Police in Rocky Mount are looking for a man they say robbed a bank there Monday afternoon.

According to police, they received a silent alarm from the Wells Fargo bank on 1400 Benvenue Road around 1:14 pm on Monday.

When they arrived at the bank they were told that a man wearing a face mask and dark-colored hoodie had passed a note to a teller that he was robbing the bank. Police say he did not show anyone a weapon, police did not say if the note claimed that he had one.

Police say the man took an unknown amount of cash from the bank and then left the bank property on foot. No injuries were reported at the bank.

The Rocky Mount Criminal Investigations Unit continues to investigate this case. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Rocky Mount Police Department at 252-972-1450, 252-972-1411, Crimestoppers at 252-977-1111 for cash rewards, or through Text-A-Tip (text RMPO and your message to 274637)

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Greenville man among two killed helping driver stuck on I-87
Greenville man among two killed while assisting crash on Raleigh Highway
Monday remains a First Alert Weather Day through 12:00 pm
Rain Departing; Strong Winds sticking around from Strong Coastal Low
State of Emergency lifted for Belhaven
Fire on Saint Joseph Street in Grifton
Fire crews respond to late night Grifton house fire

Latest News

Dr. Roger McMurray
UPDATE: Greenville practice mourns loss of doctor, veteran following death in weekend crash
Heather Blaylock
Death by distribution charges in Carteret County overdose death
Zamir & Zarek Mattocks
Two facing drug charges in Kinston following search of home
Edenton police Sergeant John Simpson died suddenly at his home on Sunday while he was off duty.
Edenton police mourn death of longtime sergeant
State of Emergency lifted for Belhaven