Pitt Co. Animal Services "Silent Nights" foster event begins today

Pitt County Animal Services shelter dog
Pitt County Animal Services shelter dog(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 7:38 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - An animal service department here in the east is inviting the community to take an opportunity to foster animals this holiday season.

Pitt County Animal Services is kicking off its holiday foster program called “Silent Nights.”

The program is a foster opportunity designed to get cats, dogs, kittens, and puppies out of the shelter and into a home this holiday season.

PCAS will supply food, bowls, toys, and blankets for all foster pets.

Foster dogs and puppies will come with a leash and crate. Cats and kittens will have a collar and carrier.

Animal Services provides the supplies free of charge. Foster parents will have the option to return or adopt that animal late next week.

Foster parents can schedule to pick-up this week through Officer John Quick. Quick’s phone number is 252-378-5649.

Pick for the animals is available today through December 22nd.

Drop-off will start December 28th and end December 29th or January 2, 2024.

