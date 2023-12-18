Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

OFFICIALS: Teen stabbed at South Central & Rose basketball game is student

South Central basketball fights cancel game vs Rose boys
South Central basketball fights cancel game vs Rose boys(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 10:18 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A Pitt County Schools official has confirmed the 18-year-old stabbed in the parking lot of a high school Friday night is a student.

Officials say the boys’ and girls’ basketball games at South Central High School had to be canceled after an altercation in the parking lot that “reported possible use of a bladed weapon.”

South Central was playing against J.H. Rose High School. Pitt County Schools Spokesman Tom McClellan says it happened in the latter stage of the girl’s basketball game.

McClellan says the 18-year-old is a student but did not specify which school he’s enrolled in.

The Greenville Police Department says he was seriously injured and taken to ECU Health Medical Center. WITN is told he is in stable condition.

The school was put on lockdown and evacuated by Greenville Police Department and Pitt County Schools security as soon as they were aware.

The boy’s game has been rescheduled to tonight. Tip-off is slated for 5:30 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Greenville man among two killed helping driver stuck on I-87
Greenville man among two killed while assisting crash on Raleigh Highway
Monday remains a First Alert Weather Day through 12:00 pm
Rain Departing; Strong Winds sticking around from Strong Coastal Low
State of Emergency declared for town of Belhaven
Fire on Saint Joseph Street in Grifton
Fire crews respond to late night Grifton house fire

Latest News

Presentation highlights white shark conservation
Presentation highlights white shark conservation
Courtney shows us how to make Thumbprint Cookies.
WITN Home for the Holidays with Courtney Bunting
Home for the Holidays - Courtney's Thumbprint Cookies
WITN Home for the Holidays with Courtney Bunting
Fire on Saint Joseph Street in Grifton
UPDATE: Grifton house fire Saturday leaves one dead