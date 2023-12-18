OFFICIALS: Teen stabbed at South Central & Rose basketball game is student

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A Pitt County Schools official has confirmed the 18-year-old stabbed in the parking lot of a high school Friday night is a student.

Officials say the boys’ and girls’ basketball games at South Central High School had to be canceled after an altercation in the parking lot that “reported possible use of a bladed weapon.”

South Central was playing against J.H. Rose High School. Pitt County Schools Spokesman Tom McClellan says it happened in the latter stage of the girl’s basketball game.

McClellan says the 18-year-old is a student but did not specify which school he’s enrolled in.

The Greenville Police Department says he was seriously injured and taken to ECU Health Medical Center. WITN is told he is in stable condition.

The school was put on lockdown and evacuated by Greenville Police Department and Pitt County Schools security as soon as they were aware.

The boy’s game has been rescheduled to tonight. Tip-off is slated for 5:30 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.