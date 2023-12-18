Advertise With Us
Multiple sections of Highway 12 closed

NC12
NC12(North Carolina Highway Patrol)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 2:41 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
DARE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Many sections of a North Carolina highway along the eastern coast are closed due to overwash and flooding from a strong coastal storm.

The North Carolina Highway Patrol says NC12 on Hatteras Island in Dare County and Ocracoke Island in Hyde County.

The Highway Patrol says NC12 is closed North of Hatteras Village due to multiple dune breaches and severe ocean overwash around 1 a.m. The closure is between Sandpiper Drive and Elizabeth Avenue.

Officials say the highway is also closed due to severe ocean over-wash between the National Park Service Pony Pen and the Ocracoke-South Dock Ferry Terminal in Hyde County.

Highway Patrol says the roadway is expected to re-open at both locations by 3:00 pm.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area.

