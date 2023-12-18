Kinston Police Department adds Victim Services Specialist role

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina police department has a new position with the goal of helping victims and witnesses of crimes.

The days, weeks, and months following a crime can be difficult for victims and witnesses. To help them navigate that process, The Kinston Police Department has created a new position called a Victim Services Specialist. Tori Frenaye is the first to fill the role, and as she is used to the area she said she wants to help residents learn about the help that is out there.

“I have a good working relationship with Kinston with the officers and I noticed that it was in need for the community to have someone to help the officers with coordination of services for the victims”, said Frenaye.

With training in social work and more than six years of experience in child abuse investigations, mental health, and addiction counseling Kinston Police Chief Keith Goyette is confident she is perfect for the role.

“We had a process a couple of months ago and we had one person rise to the top and that person now works with us, and we’re really excited for her future and for the future of this organization we think she’s going to be a critical part in our department”, said Goyette.

The new role will allow Frenaye to go out to a crime scene and speak with the victims about the resources available to them. The support carries to the courtroom as well as she will act as a liaison between the victim and the prosecution team.

“I am here as a support for any victims who feel like I could be able to help them with something past or present crimes that have occurred”, said Frenaye. “I am here to help them here to listen and if anyone has any ideas as far as what kind of services would be beneficial to them at this point”.

Although they are in the beginning stages, Frenaye says she wants people to know there are compensation programs available to victims and witnesses that can help them pay for medical and therapy expenses.

