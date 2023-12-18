Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Kinston Police Department adds Victim Services Specialist role

Police department adds new role
Police department adds new role(WITN)
By Amarachi Uche
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 5:58 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina police department has a new position with the goal of helping victims and witnesses of crimes.

The days, weeks, and months following a crime can be difficult for victims and witnesses. To help them navigate that process, The Kinston Police Department has created a new position called a Victim Services Specialist. Tori Frenaye is the first to fill the role, and as she is used to the area she said she wants to help residents learn about the help that is out there.

“I have a good working relationship with Kinston with the officers and I noticed that it was in need for the community to have someone to help the officers with coordination of services for the victims”, said Frenaye.

With training in social work and more than six years of experience in child abuse investigations, mental health, and addiction counseling Kinston Police Chief Keith Goyette is confident she is perfect for the role.

“We had a process a couple of months ago and we had one person rise to the top and that person now works with us, and we’re really excited for her future and for the future of this organization we think she’s going to be a critical part in our department”, said Goyette.

The new role will allow Frenaye to go out to a crime scene and speak with the victims about the resources available to them. The support carries to the courtroom as well as she will act as a liaison between the victim and the prosecution team.

“I am here as a support for any victims who feel like I could be able to help them with something past or present crimes that have occurred”, said Frenaye. “I am here to help them here to listen and if anyone has any ideas as far as what kind of services would be beneficial to them at this point”.

Although they are in the beginning stages, Frenaye says she wants people to know there are compensation programs available to victims and witnesses that can help them pay for medical and therapy expenses.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Greenville man among two killed helping driver stuck on I-87
Greenville man among two killed while assisting crash on Raleigh Highway
Monday remains a First Alert Weather Day through 12:00 pm
Rain Departing; Strong Winds sticking around from Strong Coastal Low
State of Emergency lifted for Belhaven
Dr. Roger McMurray
UPDATE: Colleagues remember Greenville doctor killed trying to help driver

Latest News

Brad Jones poses with the potentially world-record breaking black bear he took with a bow and...
Potential world record-breaking bear taken by bow and arrow in Chocowinity
The City of Greenville of has issued 17,756 parking tickets as of December 13th since the new...
The City of Greenville gives pay-to-park update
The City of Greenville gives pay-to-park update
The City of Greenville gives pay-to-park update
The advancement in sodium-ion technology is forcing many to take the once after-thought...
Sodium-ion battery technology continues to expand