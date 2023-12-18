Kinston police charge three in alleged marijuana growing operation

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Three people are facing drug charges after police said they discovered a marijuana growing operation.

Kinston police said that Savon Roberts, 19, Joshue Ellison, 22, and Jataves Ellison, 19, were arrested on Friday after officers and deputies with the sheriff’s office executed a search warrant at a home on Railfence Drive.

Investigators said they found the marijuana growing operation, psilocybin mushrooms, drug paraphernalia, and an AR-15 rifle.

The three were charged with manufacturing marijuana, possession with intent to dell/deliver schedule I, possession with intent to dell/deliver VI, felony possession of marijuana, felony maintaining a dwelling, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

We’re told that Jataves Ellison was also charged with possession of firearm by felon and his parole was revoked.

Police said that three juveniles between 16 and 17 years old were present. Detectives will be following up with Juvenile Justice and attempt to obtain juvenile petitions.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.