Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Kinston police charge three in alleged marijuana growing operation

Savon Roberts, Joshue Ellison, and Jataves Ellison
Savon Roberts, Joshue Ellison, and Jataves Ellison(Kinston Police Department)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 1:51 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Three people are facing drug charges after police said they discovered a marijuana growing operation.

Kinston police said that Savon Roberts, 19, Joshue Ellison, 22, and Jataves Ellison, 19, were arrested on Friday after officers and deputies with the sheriff’s office executed a search warrant at a home on Railfence Drive.

Investigators said they found the marijuana growing operation, psilocybin mushrooms, drug paraphernalia, and an AR-15 rifle.

The three were charged with manufacturing marijuana, possession with intent to dell/deliver schedule I, possession with intent to dell/deliver VI, felony possession of marijuana, felony maintaining a dwelling, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

We’re told that Jataves Ellison was also charged with possession of firearm by felon and his parole was revoked.

Police said that three juveniles between 16 and 17 years old were present. Detectives will be following up with Juvenile Justice and attempt to obtain juvenile petitions.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Greenville man among two killed helping driver stuck on I-87
Greenville man among two killed while assisting crash on Raleigh Highway
Monday remains a First Alert Weather Day through 12:00 pm
Rain Departing; Strong Winds sticking around from Strong Coastal Low
State of Emergency lifted for Belhaven
Fire on Saint Joseph Street in Grifton
Fire crews respond to late night Grifton house fire

Latest News

Zamir & Zarek Mattocks
Two facing drug charges in Kinston following search of home
Edenton police Sergeant John Simpson died suddenly at his home on Sunday while he was off duty.
Edenton police mourn death of longtime sergeant
State of Emergency lifted for Belhaven
State of Emergency lifted for Belhaven
State of Emergency lifted for Belhaven
Fire on Saint Joseph Street in Grifton
UPDATE: Grifton house fire Saturday leaves one dead