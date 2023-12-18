Advertise With Us
Home invasion thwarted by machete wielding Duplin County resident

Roddarious Plummer, Alejandro Silva, Jermaine Faulk, Samantha Courtright, and Raimon Parker
Roddarious Plummer, Alejandro Silva, Jermaine Faulk, Samantha Courtright, and Raimon Parker
By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 1:50 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
WALLACE, N.C. (WITN) - Four people have been arrested and police are looking for another in connection with a July home invasion that ended with the resident of the home fighting off the invaders with a machete.

Police with the Wallace Police Department say that four men forced their way into a home on E Carol C MHP Lane on July 29th around 3:46 am. Police say at least one of the men had a gun.

According to police, one of the residents tried to get the men to leave his home and struck one of the men in the hand with a machete when he showed a gun. Police say all of the men then fled.

Wallace police say that they arrested three of the men a female who they say assisted them in the invasion in November.

Police say that 19-year-old Roddarious Plummer, and 21-year-old Alejandro Silva were both charged with first-degree burglary, attempted armed robbery, and two counts of felony conspiracy. 34-year-old Jermaine Faulk was charged with first-degree burglary, aid and abet armed robbery, accessory after the fact, and two counts of felony conspiracy. Samantha Courtright, 19, was charged with aid and abet armed robbery and two counts of felony conspiracy.

Police say they are still searching for 22-year-old Raimon Parker who has been charged with first-degree burglary, attempted armed robbery, and two counts of felony conspiracy.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Raimon is asked to contact the Wallace Police Department at 910-285-2126, policeinfo@wallacenc.gov.

