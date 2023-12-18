Greenville police identify student victim in stabbing outside South Central High School

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Greenville police have identified a student who was stabbed outside of an Eastern Carolina high school last Friday.

Police said that Deandre Williams, 18, of Greenville was involved in a fistfight outside of the South Central High School gymnasium.

Investigators said that during that fight, a third person ran toward Williams and stabbed him one time.

The person that stabbed Williams then left the area.

Williams, who is a South Central High School student, was taken to ECU Health Medical Center with a serious injury but is expected to make a full recovery, according to police.

Detectives say they have strong leads in the case and believe that the stabbing was targeted. Police said it does not appear to be gang related.

Anyone with information about the case should call police at 252-329-4315 or Crime Stoppers at 252 758-7777.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.