Greenville man among two killed while assisting crash on Raleigh Highway

Greenville man among two killed helping driver stuck on I-87
By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 7:49 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - A Greenville resident and a Raleigh resident died trying to help someone who crashed on Interstate 87 on Sunday.

According to WRAL, a black SUV went off the road into a ditch.

The two men pulled over to help and walked over to the grassy area where the crash happened.

They say they were off the roadway offering their assistance when a car lost control and hit both of them.

The driver’s car crashed into a ditch.

45-year-old Roger J. McMurray, of Greenville, died at the scene.

53-year-old Gregory J. Harman, of Raleigh, was taken to WakeMed, where he died shortly thereafter.

The driver, 46-year-old Erik Rivas, was arrested and charged with two counts of misdemeanor death by vehicle and exceeding a safe speed.

