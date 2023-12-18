Edenton police mourn death of longtime sergeant

EDENTON, N.C. (WITN) - Police officers with the Edenton Police Department are mourning the loss of one of their own.

Edenton Police Chief Henry King, Jr announced Monday that Sergeant John Simpson had died suddenly at his home on Sunday while he was off duty.

King said that Simpson had been with the department for nine years, rising to the rank of Sergeant in 2016. King described Simpson as a faithful and dedicated member of the Edenton Police Department

Simpson’s cause of death has not been released and final arrangements to celebrate his life had not yet been made.

King asked that anyone wishing to donate to Simpson’s family please do so in the form of a gift card at the police department.

