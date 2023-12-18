Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Edenton police mourn death of longtime sergeant

Edenton police Sergeant John Simpson died suddenly at his home on Sunday while he was off duty.
Edenton police Sergeant John Simpson died suddenly at his home on Sunday while he was off duty.(Edenton PD)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 2:18 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EDENTON, N.C. (WITN) - Police officers with the Edenton Police Department are mourning the loss of one of their own.

Edenton Police Chief Henry King, Jr announced Monday that Sergeant John Simpson had died suddenly at his home on Sunday while he was off duty.

King said that Simpson had been with the department for nine years, rising to the rank of Sergeant in 2016. King described Simpson as a faithful and dedicated member of the Edenton Police Department

Simpson’s cause of death has not been released and final arrangements to celebrate his life had not yet been made.

King asked that anyone wishing to donate to Simpson’s family please do so in the form of a gift card at the police department.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Greenville man among two killed helping driver stuck on I-87
Greenville man among two killed while assisting crash on Raleigh Highway
Monday remains a First Alert Weather Day through 12:00 pm
Rain Departing; Strong Winds sticking around from Strong Coastal Low
State of Emergency lifted for Belhaven
Fire on Saint Joseph Street in Grifton
Fire crews respond to late night Grifton house fire

Latest News

State of Emergency lifted for Belhaven
State of Emergency lifted for Belhaven
State of Emergency lifted for Belhaven
Fire on Saint Joseph Street in Grifton
UPDATE: Grifton house fire Saturday leaves one dead
Grifton house fire Saturday leaves one dead
Grifton house fire Saturday leaves one dead
South Central basketball fights cancel game vs Rose boys
Greenville police identify student victim in stabbing outside South Central High School