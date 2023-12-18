DEPUTIES: Four in custody, guns recovered after Edgecombe County chase ends in crash
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 12:19 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies are at the scene of a crash following a chase in Edgecombe County.
The Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office said that the crash happened near the intersection of NC-111 and Shiloh Farm Road.
Deputies said that the crash was the result of a stolen vehicle chase.
Officials said that four people are in custody and that multiple stolen guns have been recovered.
