DEPUTIES: Four in custody, guns recovered after Edgecombe County chase ends in crash

EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies are at the scene of a crash following a chase in Edgecombe County.

The Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office said that the crash happened near the intersection of NC-111 and Shiloh Farm Road.

Deputies said that the crash was the result of a stolen vehicle chase.

Officials said that four people are in custody and that multiple stolen guns have been recovered.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.