Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

DEPUTIES: Four in custody, guns recovered after Edgecombe County chase ends in crash

Deputies said that a chase with a stolen vehicle led to a crash in Edgecombe County.
Deputies said that a chase with a stolen vehicle led to a crash in Edgecombe County.(Edgecombe County Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 12:19 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies are at the scene of a crash following a chase in Edgecombe County.

The Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office said that the crash happened near the intersection of NC-111 and Shiloh Farm Road.

Deputies said that the crash was the result of a stolen vehicle chase.

Officials said that four people are in custody and that multiple stolen guns have been recovered.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Greenville man among two killed helping driver stuck on I-87
Greenville man among two killed while assisting crash on Raleigh Highway
Monday remains a First Alert Weather Day through 12:00 pm
Rain Departing; Strong Winds sticking around from Strong Coastal Low
State of Emergency lifted for Belhaven
Fire on Saint Joseph Street in Grifton
Fire crews respond to late night Grifton house fire

Latest News

Dr. Roger McMurray
UPDATE: Greenville practice mourns loss of doctor, veteran following death in weekend crash
South Central basketball fights cancel game vs Rose boys
Greenville police identify student victim in stabbing outside South Central High School
State of Emergency lifted for Belhaven
Renowned explorer and OCEARCH founder and expedition leader, Chris Fischer gave a presentation...
Presentation highlights white shark conservation