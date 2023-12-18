Death by distribution charges in Carteret County overdose death

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Carteret County woman is facing charges in an overdose death that happened in May.

Deputies with the Carteret County Sheriff’s Department say they have arrested 36-year-old Heather Blaylock of Stella and charged her with death by distribution in connection with the May 2023 death of 51-year-old Kimberly Kaznowski of Cedar Point.

Police say Blaylock was already being held at the Carteret County Jail when they served her with the new charge.

Deputies say that Blaylock is being held on a $100,000 bond and is scheduled for her first appearance later this week

