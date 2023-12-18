The City of Greenville gives pay-to-park update

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Either through new kiosks or with an app on your phone, those parking in Greenville now have to pay after the first two hours.

“I was a little apprehensive about it, actually, but I found the kiosk as I was roaming around the parking lot, and I pictured it being different, but from my understanding is for two hours, I’m good to go, and if not, I guess I pay I go pay it over there,” said Stokes resident Sue House.

The new parking policy started at the beginning of 2023 as a trial period. Since then, there have been more than 1700 tickets. Some of the tickets people will have to pay for, other tickets just inform them of the new policy.

“We still issue warning tickets if a person has never had a ticket. We want to educate that we are not here to try to punish people by issuing fines,” said Corey Barrett, the City of Greenville Traffic Liaison.

After a warning the next ticket is 10 dollars, maxing out at a 20-dollar fine, with the money going back towards parking.

“Basically, use it for your beautification, resurfacing of the parking lots, things of that nature,” said Barrett.

While House said it wasn’t a hassle to do, she’s still not a big fan.

“I can say I like it; it’s just one more annoying thing, and you pressured me like I’m having lunch with some friends, Christmas, and we’re trying to have a nice social time, and now I’ll be looking at my watch to make sure I’m not over staying,” said House.

After the first two hours of free parking, the cost can vary from 75 cents to a dollar per hour, depending on where you park.

