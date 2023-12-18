Chowan University appoints first female president

MURFREESBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Chowan University has announced the appointment of the 24th - and first female - university president.

The university board of trustees appointed Dr. Rosemary M. Thomas by a unanimous vote at a recent special called meeting.

“After a national search, the presidential search committee was excited to have a pool of candidates with outstanding experience and leadership expertise,” shared Jane Burke, Search Committee Chair and Board of Trustee Member. “Dr. Thomas’ leadership success in small universities similar to Chowan will be an asset as she navigates the challenges all small private universities across the country are currently facing. She is focused on the success and overall well-being of students, faculty, staff, and the overall success of Chowan University. Her ability and desire to be involved in and unite the Chowan family, including the community, will be a tremendous asset to Chowan’s future success. I am excited to see Chowan’s growth under Dr. Thomas’ leadership.”

Dr. Thomas is a native of Fairmont, West Virginia, and holds a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science and Communications from Clemson University, a Master of Public Administration from the University of South Carolina, and a Doctorate in Educational Leadership from West Virginia University. She has also completed post-doctoral work at Harvard University.

Dr. Thomas will become the first female president in Chowan’s 175-year history and will take office on March 11.

