Carteret County officials investigating house fire Sunday

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Officials in the east are investigating a house fire that happened Sunday afternoon.

Carteret County spokesman Nick Wilson says multiple fire departments were called to a home fire on Stewart Drive in the community of Straits Sunday around 3:30 p.m.

Wilson says there were no injuries.

Crews are investigating the cause of the fire, according to Wilson.

