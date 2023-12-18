Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Carteret County officials investigating house fire Sunday

House fire generic
House fire generic(MGN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 9:28 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Officials in the east are investigating a house fire that happened Sunday afternoon.

Carteret County spokesman Nick Wilson says multiple fire departments were called to a home fire on Stewart Drive in the community of Straits Sunday around 3:30 p.m.

Wilson says there were no injuries.

Crews are investigating the cause of the fire, according to Wilson.

WITN is working to get more information.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Greenville man among two killed helping driver stuck on I-87
Greenville man among two killed while assisting crash on Raleigh Highway
Monday remains a First Alert Weather Day through 12:00 pm
Rain Departing; Strong Winds sticking around from Strong Coastal Low
State of Emergency declared for town of Belhaven
Fire on Saint Joseph Street in Grifton
Fire crews respond to late night Grifton house fire

Latest News

Pitt County Animal Services shelter dog
Pitt Co. Animal Services “Silent Nights” foster event begins today
Greenville man among two killed helping driver stuck on I-87
Greenville man among two killed while assisting crash on Raleigh Highway
Pitt Co. Animal Services “Silent Nights” foster event begins today
Pitt Co. Animal Services “Silent Nights” foster event begins today
Greenville man among two killed while assisting crash on Raleigh Highway
Greenville man among two killed while assisting crash on Raleigh Highway