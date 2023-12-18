Carteret County officials investigating house fire Sunday
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 9:28 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Officials in the east are investigating a house fire that happened Sunday afternoon.
Carteret County spokesman Nick Wilson says multiple fire departments were called to a home fire on Stewart Drive in the community of Straits Sunday around 3:30 p.m.
Wilson says there were no injuries.
Crews are investigating the cause of the fire, according to Wilson.
WITN is working to get more information.
