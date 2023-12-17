Russell’s First Alert Forecast: Rain and wind continues with occasional storms this evening; Blustery and chilly Monday

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Over the past several hours, much of Eastern NC has experienced heavy downpours accompanied with gusty breezes. Multiple backyards in Duplin, Onslow and Jones counties received at least 1 to 2 inches of rain. Wind gusts have ranged around 20 - 30 mph inland, with stronger speeds of 50-60 mph along the coast. The rough conditions will continue for the rest of tonight as the storm system progresses towards the northeast over our area. An additional 1″ to 3″ of rain may fall with isolated amounts up to 4″+. Winds will continue to come out of the southeast at about 25-35 mph, with gusts approaching up to 40-60 mph. An isolated damaging wind gust of 70 mph cannot be ruled out, mainly along the coast.

The risk for strong thunderstorms and a brief tornado remains a concern through the early evening. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 8:00 pm for portions of Eastern NC.

Another thing to watch out for is overwash and beach erosion along the costal regions from the Outer Banks to the Crystal Coast, and near/along Highway 12. Coastal flooding is likely Sunday afternoon and evening, with a 2-4 foot storm surge. A few areas could get close to 5-6 foot storm surge, thanks to the higher wind gust that will be blowing from the northwest late in today.

Once the storm system exits the viewing area Monday morning, we stay breezy and cool, with highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s. Mid to late week, we will cool down to the 40s, with winds relaxing. Overnight temperatures dip to the mid to upper 20s. Even though the sun will be out, make sure to bundle up and bring any plants and pets inside. By the time we get towards the weekend of Christmas, a warm up is in the making as highs will approach the upper 50s and lows in the 40s.

