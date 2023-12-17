Michigan State quarterback Katin Houser announces transfer to ECU

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The ECU Pirates have added a new quarterback to the roster from the transfer portal.

Former Michigan State quarterback Katin Houser announced today on X formally known as Twitter that he has committed to the Pirate football team.

He made the post at around 2:30 pm Saturday, simply making his caption “Committed” with the hashtag “#burntheboats”.

This transfer comes as one of the starting quarterbacks for the Pirates this past season, Mason Garcia, announced he was transferring earlier in the week.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.