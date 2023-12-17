Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Michigan State quarterback Katin Houser announces transfer to ECU

Announced on X on Saturday
Michigan State redshirt freshman quarterback Katin Houser announces transfer to ECU.
Michigan State redshirt freshman quarterback Katin Houser announces transfer to ECU.(WILX/Sports)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 9:06 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The ECU Pirates have added a new quarterback to the roster from the transfer portal.

Former Michigan State quarterback Katin Houser announced today on X formally known as Twitter that he has committed to the Pirate football team.

He made the post at around 2:30 pm Saturday, simply making his caption “Committed” with the hashtag “#burntheboats”.

This transfer comes as one of the starting quarterbacks for the Pirates this past season, Mason Garcia, announced he was transferring earlier in the week.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Florence Hackman plans to celebrate her 105th birthday in style this weekend.
Woman plans to celebrate her 105th birthday by watching football and drinking Fireball
First Alert Weather Day Sunday
Strong coastal storm still targeting Sunday into Monday
South Central basketball fights cancel game vs Rose boys
UPDATE: Person stabbed in parking lot outside South Central & Rose basketball games said to be in ‘stable condition’
File - Matthew Perry poses for a portrait on Feb. 17, 2015, in New York. Perry, 54. The...
Medical examiner reveals cause of death for ‘Friends’ star Matthew Perry
Nash County deputies use armed vehicle to arrest armed robbery suspect on Friday.
Nash and Halifax County deputies use armored car to arrest armed robbery suspect

Latest News

Police investigating fatal shooting in Duplin County
Police investigating fatal shooting in Duplin County
(Source: AP)
Police investigating fatal shooting in Duplin County
Dustin Staples-WITN
Dustin’s First Alert Forecast: One more mild and nice day before high winds & heavy rain moves in Sunday
First Alert Forecast For December 16, 2023
First Alert Forecast For December 16, 2023
UPDATE: Board of Directors and accused board member contests money misuse accusations...
UPDATE: Board of Directors and accused board member contests money misuse accusations surrounding Kinston charter school