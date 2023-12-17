Advertise With Us
Fire crews respond to late night Grifton house fire

Fire on Saint Joseph Street in Grifton
Fire on Saint Joseph Street in Grifton(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 1:31 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
GRIFTON, N.C. (WITN) - Firefighters went to a Grifton home that was engulfed in flames Saturday night.

According to a witness, the fire happened before 10 p.m. in the neighborhood of Saint Joseph Street.

WITN reached out to officials, and we are waiting to hear back with more information.

We will continue to update this story as we learn more.

Grifton house fire
Grifton house fire(WITN)

