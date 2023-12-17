Fire crews respond to late night Grifton house fire
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 1:31 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
GRIFTON, N.C. (WITN) - Firefighters went to a Grifton home that was engulfed in flames Saturday night.
According to a witness, the fire happened before 10 p.m. in the neighborhood of Saint Joseph Street.
WITN reached out to officials, and we are waiting to hear back with more information.
We will continue to update this story as we learn more.
Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.