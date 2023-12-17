Dustin’s First Alert Forecast: Overcast with heavy rain, gusty winds, and flooding today; Breezy & cool Monday

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - As we begin the day on a overcast side to end the weekend, showers and thunderstorms will be present throughout the day, as this is all associated with an area of low pressure out of the Gulf of Mexico. Our area will see anywhere from 2″-4″ inches plus of rainfall by Monday morning and sustained winds from 25-40 mph, as gust could exceed 45-55 mph in a few isolated storms cells that will be moving in the area later this afternoon. On top of the high wind threat, a few isolated power outages are possible, especially east and along the coastal communities. A few inland areas could also see a few spotty outages. With that in mind, the tornado risk is not zero, but is low, as the potential is there if we see more of a twist in the atmosphere.

Another thing to watch out for is overwash and beach erosion along the costal regions from the Outer Banks to the Crystal Coast, and near/along Highway 12. Coastal flooding is likely Sunday afternoon and evening, with a 2-4 foot storm surge. A few areas could get close to 5-6 foot storm surge, thanks to the higher wind gust that will be blowing from the northwest late in today.

Once the storm system exits the viewing area Monday morning, we stay breezy and cool, with highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s. Mid to late week, we will cool down to the 40s, with winds relaxing. Overnight temperatures dip to the mid to upper 20s. Even though the sun will be out, make sure to bundle up and bring any plants and pets inside. By the time we get towards the weekend of Christmas, a warm up is in the making as highs will approach the upper 50s and lows in the 40s.

