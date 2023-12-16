Winterville cops take to the rooftop for bike donations

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A trip to Walmart on Greenville Boulevard on Friday meant an encounter with cops on the ground and high in the sky.

All for a good cause, hoping to get shoppers to donate bicycles - 250 of them.

In what has become an annual tradition, Winterville Police took to the rooftop and refused to come down until their goal was met.

Pastor James Horton bought two bikes, saying he remembers how much his parents would sacrifice for their Christmas.

“I will always cherish that and if I could see a smile on a child’s face that I could help in any kind of way, that’s a blessing. That’s a blessing to my heart,” Pastor Horton said.

That is the vision the department saw six years ago: to put a smile on every child’s face on Christmas morning.

Many, including retired deputy Clemmie German, say getting their first bicycle was a special memory in their childhood

“Do you remember your first bicycle going out on Christmas morning, and riding it, then you have training wheels, and then you graduate from training wheels to no training wheels,” German shared.

Law enforcement officials joined in on the giving spirit, donating bikes themselves.

“There were times when I was a kid and I couldn’t necessarily get a bike so I think it is a great way to give back to the community,” Captain Rodney Jacobs from Pitt County Jail said.

Law enforcement partnered with Toys for Tots to give out the bikes heading into Christmas.

Cash donations are also accepted that will go towards purchasing bikes.

