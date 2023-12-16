One person stabbed in parking lot outside South Central & Rose basketball games

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -The boys and girls basketball games at South Central High School in Pitt County with Rose High School had to be canceled Friday night following a disturbance in the parking where a male had been stabbed.

Greenville police say the victim, believed to be an 18-year-old, was seriously injured and was transported to ECU Health Medical Center. Detectives are investigating if the victim was affiliated with either school.

Pitt County Schools spokesman Tom McClellan says, “There was an incident in the parking lot at South Central High School in the latter stages of the girls basketball game against J.H. Rose that involved an altercation and the reported possible use of a bladed weapon. Once made aware of the situation, the gym was evacuated and the school was immediately placed on lockdown by GPD and PCS Security. Subsequently, the boys game that was scheduled to be played afterwards was cancelled.”

There is no suspect information at this time.

We’ll continue to update the story as we learn more.

