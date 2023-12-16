South Central girls golf state championship team seniors Nichols and Paramore sign NLI's to play in college

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The South Central girls golf team won the 3A state championship this fall. Their two senior stars brought them all back together Friday night at Ironwood Golf and Country Club.

“There’s not very many of us and we all just are really close,” says South Central Senior Peyton Nichols, “We love each other like family. Really tight knit.”

“We have such a great team and they are all here today,” says South Central Senior Haley Paramore, “It shows how close we are as a team and how much we support each other. So it feels great.”

Their team family and their actual families gathered at Ironwood tonight for the Falcon senior golf stars to sign their National Letters of Intent. Peyton Nichols signed with Barton College and Haley Paramore signed with Wingate University. Both programs are division two.

“I’m so excited, it feels really amazing,” says Paramore, “I’m so blessed to have a family and friends, family of friends basically. That just support me through everything. It’s truly a blessing.”

“So excited to just be able to further my academic and golf career in college. It has always been a big dream of mine. I didn’t always think it was going to come true,” says Nichols, “Knowing now that I am committed to Barton College is just really exciting.”

Both tell me they will finish their senior year before joining their golf programs. Paramore says while they are in separate conferences it could be fun to face Peyton one day at tournaments the next few years.

