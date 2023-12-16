Russell’s First Alert Forecast: Clouds increasing this evening; Showers developing after midnight

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Tonight, we’ll see some clouds passing by, turning into overcast conditions later. After midnight, there might be a few scattered showers, mainly along the Crystal Coast and South Inland areas.

On Sunday, a strong storm system from the Gulf of Mexico will move rapidly across North Carolina, bringing rain starting in the morning and getting heavier throughout the day. We could see heavy rainfall, with totals ranging from 2-4 inches and isolated spots getting up to 5 inches. Expect strong winds on Sunday, especially along the coast, with gusts reaching 40-50 mph and possibly higher at 60 mph.

Be prepared for potential power outages and tricky travel conditions. Coastal flooding is likely Sunday morning, with a 2-3 foot storm surge, along Crystal Coast, and Outer Banks. Communities near the sound may also experience flooding with storm surge amounts up to 6 ft. Large waves will cause beach erosion and overwash along Highway.

There’s also a slight risk of strong thunderstorms on Sunday, with possible damaging wind gusts or even a tornado. The storm moves north by Monday, improving the weather though it stays breezy with highs in the mid 50s and low 60s. The middle of next week will be much colder, with mostly sunny skies. Tuesday’s highs won’t go beyond the 40s, and Wednesday morning lows will drop into the 20s.

Stay tuned to WITN, witn.com, and the WITN First Alert Weather App for the latest information.

