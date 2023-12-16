Advertise With Us
Police investigating fatal shooting in Duplin County

(Source: AP)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 11:01 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
WALLACE, N.C. (WITN) - Police in Wallace are investigating a shooting that left one man dead.

On December 15th around 9: 30 p.m., police went to reports of shots fired at 125 Poplar St. When they arrived, police say they found an open door and could see a shell casing on the floor inside the home. When officers went inside, they found a man with a gunshot wound.

That man was later identified as 39-year-old Anthony Deshaun Murray.

Police say they believe this is an isolated incident and they do not think there is any further threat to the public.

The State Bureau of Investigation is also helping with this case.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Wallace PD at 910-285-2126, policeinfo@wallace.gov.

