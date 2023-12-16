Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Mayim Bialik not returning as co-host of syndicated ‘Jeopardy!’

Mayim Bialik arrives at the Los Angeles LGBT Center Gala on Saturday, April 22, 2023, at the...
Mayim Bialik arrives at the Los Angeles LGBT Center Gala on Saturday, April 22, 2023, at the Fairmont Century Plaza.(Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
By Greg Brobeck
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 7:15 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Mayim Bialik posted to her social media accounts Friday that she will not be returning as co-host of the syndicated version of “Jeopardy!”

Bialik said she had been informed by Sony, the company that owns the popular game show, that she would no longer be hosting.

“For all of you who have supported me through this incredible journey and to the fans, contestants, writers, staff and crew of America’s Favorite Quiz Show, thank you,” she wrote.

Bialik had decided not to host the last week of the show’s 39th season earlier this year in solidarity with those taking part in the strikes in the entertainment industry, which have since been resolved. She has not been seen on the show since.

Her co-host, Ken Jennings, took over full-time hosting duties on both the syndicated and primetime versions of the show. Bialik did not address whether she would be returning to the latter.

Both Bialik and Jennings have been nominated for an Emmy award for their hosting.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The photo shows Hall kneeling down to help the young boy, who is wearing a holiday-themed suit.
Elementary school custodian warms hearts with small gesture: ‘He is one of a kind’
First Alert Weather Day Sunday
Strong coastal storm still targeting Sunday into Monday
The giraffe calf died Wednesday.
Giraffe calf dies after tragic accident at North Carolina Zoo
Dump truck accident in Farmville.
Dump truck driver injured in Pitt County accident
Children's Village Academy
Kinston charter school facing fraud accusations

Latest News

File - Matthew Perry poses for a portrait on Feb. 17, 2015, in New York. Perry, 54. The...
Medical examiner reveals cause of death for ‘Friends’ star Matthew Perry
‘Spread a little goodwill’: Local veterans’ get stockings from Santa Claus
Courtney shows us how to make Thumbprint Cookies.
WITN Home for the Holidays with Courtney Bunting
Children's Village Academy
UPDATE: Board of Directors and accused board member contests money misuse accusations surrounding Kinston charter school
FILE - In this photo illuminated by an off-camera flash, a tarp covers a portion of a homeless...
US homelessness up 12% to highest reported level as rents soar and coronavirus pandemic aid lapses