Hurricanes surrender lead, fall to Preds in Overtime

Nashville 6, Carolina 5 (OT)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 11:10 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - Filip Forsberg scored his third overtime goal of the season 35 seconds into the extra session to give the Nashville Predators a 6-5 victory over the Carolina Hurricanes on Friday night.

The Predators overcame a two-goal deficit to win for the sixth time in seven games. Forsberg scored his team-leading 16th goal to help Nashville improve to 5-0 in games that have extended beyond regulation.

Roman Josi had a goal and two assists for Nashville. Forsberg, Ryan O’Reilly, Jusso Parssinen each had a goal and an assist, Tyson Barire and Jeremy Lauzon also scored and Kevin Lankinen made 25 saves.

Stefan Noesen and Martin Necas each had a goal and an assist for Carolina. Tony DeAngelo, Jalen Chatfield and Sebastian Aho also scored, Michael Bunting had two assists, and Antti Raanta made 24 saves. The Hurricanes played a night after returning from a 2-4 trip.

Lauzon tied it with 9:03 remaining in regulation with second goal of the season.

The teams combined for six goals in a 6 1/2-minute stretch of the second period. Just 1:03 after the Predators drew even, the Hurricanes struck twice in a 19-second span for a 4-2 lead.

UP NEXT

Predators: Host Washington on Saturday night.

Hurricanes: Host Washington on Sunday night.

