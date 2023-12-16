ECU sends 2023 fall graduates out on a high note

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Congratulations were certainly in order for hundreds of East Carolina University fall graduates Friday.

Family and friends stood proudly with their emotions on full display, as they watched their loved ones accomplish one of life’s greatest milestones.

“They had to go through the pandemic, and they did awesome,” said Brandy Tindall, Parent of ECU graduate. “I’m so proud of everybody.”

“It’s the proudest moment I’ve had,” said Joey Steppe, Parent of ECU graduate. “I’m blessed, thank you, Lord.”

About 2,000 pirates walked into Minges Coliseum for the 2023 fall commencement ceremony as students and left as alumni.

For some graduates, getting to the finish line didn’t always seem obtainable.

“It’s been a long time coming,” said Logan Swindell, ECU graduate. “Definitely had some good times in college, but I guess things come to an end. It’s bittersweet.”

“In four and a half years, there’s definitely been a lot of late nights and early mornings,” said Dylan Brewer, ECU graduate. “Time spent studying for 24 hours, but we made it. I’m ready to get started in my career.”

Graduates came from far and wide to become a Pirate legend. They represent 96 North Carolina counties and 39 other states.

ECU alum Kelly King, who was the keynote speaker, uplifted the grads because he believes graduating college is no small feat.

Graduates say all the hours, days, and years at ECU were worth waiting for this moment.

This was ECU’s 115th graduation ceremony.

