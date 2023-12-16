Dustin’s First Alert Forecast: One more mild and nice day before high winds & heavy rain moves in Sunday

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - As you are making plans for today, enjoy the mild and partly sunny skies with temperatures hitting the 60° mark in the afternoon. Lows fall in the 40s, as clouds and rain start to move in overnight.

Sunday will begin the overcast side, with rain showers later in the morning and afternoon, as temperatures will be in the 60s. By mid to late afternoon, the ENC area will see the heaviest of the rain and high wind gust that will be impacting our area. At least 1-3″ will fall in around 12 hours. Wind gusts grow stronger throughout the day as well. By dark, wind gusts will be approaching 40 mph inland and 50-60 mph along the coast. These constant winds throughout the day will pile up water along the coast and rivers.

Neuse River and surrounding waterways could see 2-4 feet of inundation before high tide around 11 PM. 3-6 feet will be possible for both the Pamlico and Pungo River. Impacts and flooding may be similar to Ophelia back in late September. Winds shift after midnight and water will start to drain. Winds may not be as strong but we’ll still see water pile up on soundside areas from the Crystal Coast to the Outer Banks. As for inundation and erosion, 2-4 feet of inundation is possible in these spots. Beach erosion will also be possible and along Highway 12 in the Outer Banks and Crystal Coast.

Monday will start off with not as much rain, but the wind and partly cloudy skies take over. Temperatures will be in the 50s, but will feel more like the 40s, a wind will be out of the northwest from 15-25 mph, with gust up to 40 mph. We stay cold and dry as we go into the days leading up to Christmas, with temperatures in the 40s & 50s.

