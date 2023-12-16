Advertise With Us
Carolina Mudcats set to move to Wilson as city votes to build new stadium

Plan to move starting in the 2026 season
Carolina Mudcats
Carolina Mudcats(WECT)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 11:21 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Down East Wood Ducks not the only Carolina League team moving cities soon. A new stadium is to be built in downtown Wilson. The Carolina Mudcats are set to move there after completion.

Wilson city leaders voted unanimously Thursday night to approve a $69 million plan to build a new ballpark for the Mudcats near Whirligig Park.

Wilson plans to have the new stadium ready for the team by Opening Day of the 2026 season.

The ballpark will be part of a new entertainment complex.

The Mudcats have played at Five County Stadium in Zebulon since 1991.

The total public and private investment is more than $280 million for the stadium.

The Mudcats’ potential new home would be able to accommodate up to 4,500 people about 2,000 fewer than Five County Stadium.

The future of the Wilson Tobs Coastal Plain League team could be in question also. They would no longer be the only team in the city of about 48 thousand people.

