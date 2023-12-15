Zach’s First Alert Forecast: Nice Saturday, Messy Sunday

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Quiet, nice weather continues through Saturday evening. Temperatures fall below freezing again tonight for most but we’ll see less 20s than we did Friday morning. 60s return Saturday afternoon despite increasing clouds. Enjoy Saturday because things get messy heading into Sunday. Rain arrives before sunrise for our southern counties. Rain quickly spreads northward through the morning turning heavier through the afternoon and evening. 1-3″ will fall in around 12 hours. Wind gusts grow stronger throughout the day as well. By dark, wind gusts will be approaching 40 mph inland and 50-60 mph along the coast. These constant winds throughout the day will pile up water along the coast and rivers. Neuse River and surrounding waterways could see 2-4 feet of inundation before high tide around 11 PM. 3-6 feet will be possible up the Pamlico River and Pungo River. Impacts and flooding may be similar to Ophelia during the summer. Winds shift after midnight and water will start to drain. Winds may not be as strong but we’ll still see water pile up on soundside areas from the Crystal Coast to the Outer Banks. 2-4 feet of inundation is possible in these spots. Not much rain is expected on Monday and winds ease back through the day. Another system won’t have much moisture to work with but will bring much colder air and another burst of northwest winds. Highs stay in the 40s Tuesday and Wednesday.

