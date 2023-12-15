Women’s reentry program begins accepting clients

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - One of the only all-women’s reentry houses in the East is now accepting clients.

Tried By Fire Incorporated’s My Sister’s House in New Bern received $2,500 in grant funding from the North Carolina Community Foundation, and an additional per diem funding donation for clients at the house.

The home now has one client, full-time staff, and an intake coordinator with more than 30 years of experience in corrections.

Officials overseeing grant funding spoke more about the unique hole this program can fill within the surrounding community.

“People are beginning to understand that women coming out of prison are held to a different standard and have unique challenges it’s got an impact on children. More than 80% of women in prison in jails are also mothers so if we’re helping a woman have a successful reentry we’re helping children as well,” said Tried by Fire’s Deedra Durocher

My Sister’s House serves Beaufort, Carteret, Craven, Greene, Jones, Lenoir, Onslow, Pamlico, and Pitt counties.

