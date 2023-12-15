WITN Home for the Holidays with Courtney Bunting

Advertise With Us
Courtney shows us how to make Thumbprint Cookies.
By WITN Web Team
Updated: 33 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - On our last Home for the Holidays segment, Courtney Bunting shows us how to make a recipe that’s close to her heart.

To make Courtney’s Family Thumbprint Cookies, you’ll need:

Cookie base ingredients:

  • ½ cup shortening
  • ½ cup butter
  • ½ cup brown sugar
  • 2 egg yolks
  • 1 tsp vanilla
  • 2 cup flour
  • ½ tsp salt
  • Bag of pecans

Icing ingredients:

  • one stick of margarine
  • 1 tsp vanilla
  • 3 cups powdered sugar
  • small amount of milk until consistency is right

Instructions:

Mix cookie base ingredients. Form them into balls. Roll in 1 egg white, ½ cup nuts/crushed cereal. Bake for five minutes. Indent center with thumbs and salt. Bake for 8 minutes at 375 degrees.Mix and combine icing ingredients until they reach desired consistency. Top cookies with icing once cooled.

Make sure to try out this recipe and let us know what you think.

Thank you for tuning into our Home for the Holiday segments!

WITN is gearing up to host our Home for the Holidays segment.
