Vote on Greenville economic development project on hold

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Greenville City Council was scheduled to vote on grant funding for a major economic development project Thursday night but that did not happen.

A statement from the city says, “The City of Greenville/Greenville ENC Alliance is committed to stimulating economic growth and bringing jobs to the community through economic development efforts. Project Gen is an active project prospecting our community. The proposed agenda item for a job creation grant incentive is on hold currently as the project completes formal approval processes taking place at federal and state levels. We remain optimistic and hope to provide an update on Project Gen soon.”

The plan is for a solar panel manufacturing company in Indigreen Corporate Park in the city to bring 900 jobs.

The grant would provide the solar company with $500,000 over five years.

The investment total could go up to $300 million, possibly making it the largest economic development plan Pitt County has seen.

