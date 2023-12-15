UPDATE: Board member contests money misuse accusations surrounding Kinston charter school

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - A charter school member at the center of a scathing Department of Public Instruction report is defending herself in a statement.

On Thursday, WITN shared DPI’s report alleging money misuse by Children’s Village Academy in Kinston and Vice Board Chair Dr. Peggy Carr.

One of the issues raised in the report include a loan of $188,000 to the school by Carr. Carr, the report estimates, will have received $155,505 in interest from the loan once it’s paid off.

WITN has worked since Thursday to get an interview with Carr. Instead, a representative for Carr sent a lengthy statement to WITN in which she disputes DPI’s findings.

We’ve requested an on camera interview with Carr and are waiting to hear back:

Statement of Dr. Peggy Carr on the North Carolina DPI Report 12.14.23

Education has been the touchstone of my family, especially for my mother. She was a civil rights and education advocate, and she insisted that my sister integrate our local school before forced integration. Years later, she started the Children’s Village Academy to provide some of North Carolina’s most disadvantaged students with a good education. She asked our family for support, and we were enthusiastic about supporting her in this important endeavor.

What is being reported by DPI is not accurate. Here are the facts:

• Everything I have done for and with the school has been in the best interest of the school and its students. Rather than seek personal gain, in fact, I did this at a personal financial loss. My reward was seeing the academic improvement of the students.

• My engagement with the school has been an open book. I have completed all required reports on my outside activities.

• When the school fell on hard times in 2008, during the recession, my family stepped up to the plate to help, and we did so at our own personal expense.

• My husband and I took out a loan on our home, and I tapped my 401K retirement account, to lend the school money. My mother and sister used their personal credit cards to get money to help the school sustain itself.

• Even though the school was struggling financially, it has provided a solid education for its students. The students had shown solid academic progress. In fact, by 2022, it had the 3rd highest academic growth in all of Lenoir County.

• It took several years for the school to be able to start repayment of our loan. When the school couldn’t pay my family back as planned, we let them take their time; even though we still had to pay for the loans we took out to help them. We did not gain by this, in fact, I lost money because I still had to pay off my personal loans.

• At the same time, my husband and I made significant monetary donations to the school.

• We relied on the school’s auditors to make sure that everything was done in accordance with accounting principles, and the school has clean audit reports to back that up. These consistent clean audit reports gave us confidence that the school was operating consistent with industry standards.

• The school is located on family property, as NC charter schools could not buy property using government funds at the time the school was established, most schools rented. The properties in question are used solely for school purposes. This includes two buildings on the property that are used all year round in relation to school activities, including meetings, student workshops, tutoring, and more. The school also uses the building for storage space. My mother thought it was important to provide these facilities next to the school because they provide a safe haven for student activities in an area bordered by crime. The school has a clear advantage in that it doesn’t pay rent all year for these buildings; it pays rent for only two months; again, a gift from the family to the school.

The focus of the school needs to be on the education of its students, and I do not want to be a distraction. I will forgive any further loan payments from the school and consider the balance due to me and my family as a donation to the school.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.