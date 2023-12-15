Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Survey says German shepherd is ranked ‘top dog’ in 16 states

German shepherds scored No. 1 in 16 states and was among the most answered breed.
German shepherds scored No. 1 in 16 states and was among the most answered breed.(Canva)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 11:21 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The perfect breed of dog for you is highly subjective.

Forbes Advisor asked the question to 10,000 dog owners and found the answer varies widely by where you live.

German shepherds scored No. 1 in 16 states and was among the most answered breed.

For people who live in the most populous states of California, Florida and Texas, Bernese Mountain dogs took the top spot.

Take the survey results with a grain of salt though, because the American Kennel Club found French bulldogs were the most popular breed in the United States last year.

The Forbes survey, however, didn’t show Frenchies ranking in the top three for any state.

For reasons that aren’t explained, Havanese came in last place for 33 states.

The most popular answer in the survey is probably the most correct – that no breed in particular is best.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The photo shows Hall kneeling down to help the young boy, who is wearing a holiday-themed suit.
Elementary school custodian warms hearts with small gesture: ‘He is one of a kind’
Heavy rain and wind will cause hazardous conditions Sunday and Monday.
Strong coastal storm still targeting Sunday into Monday
The giraffe calf died Wednesday.
Giraffe calf dies after tragic accident at North Carolina Zoo
Children's Village Academy
Kinston charter school facing fraud accusations
Dump truck accident in Farmville.
Dump truck driver injured in Pitt County accident

Latest News

FILE - Dolly Parton performs during halftime of an NFL football game between the Dallas...
Dolly Parton announces new restaurant at popular tourist destination
Carteret County Courthouse has reopened its parking lot.
Eastern Carolina courthouse completes improvements
Graduates prepared to turn their tassels at ECU's Fall 2023 graduation ceremony.
East Carolina University fall graduation ceremony today
East Carolina University fall graduation ceremony today
East Carolina University fall graduation ceremony today