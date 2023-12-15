GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - WITN is teaming up with Saving Graces 4 Felines to help cats and kittens find forever homes. This week we introduce Rocket.

Saving Graces says the Guardians of the Galaxy Kittens have arrived just in time for Christmas.

Rocket is one of the four kittens that will rescue your spirit, guard your heart, and give you lots of love and affection.

Saving Graces says Rocket is so playful and hilarious, and with her under your Christmas tree this year, you won’t need any other gifts!

Saving Graces 4 Felines: Meet Rocket (Saving Graces 4 Felines)

The adoption fee is $95 in cash; a good vet reference is required.

Saving Graces 4 Felines adoptable cats are spayed or neutered before an adoption is finalized. They have been tested for feline leukemia and FIV, are up to date on vaccines, have been treated for worms and fleas, and are micro-chipped.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.