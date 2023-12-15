Presentation highlights white shark conservation

PINE KNOLL SHORES, N.C. (WITN) - The White Shark - more commonly known as the Great White Shark - is listed under conservation status by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Renowned explorer and OCEARCH founder and expedition leader, Chris Fischer gave a presentation on white shark conservation at the North Carolina Aquarium at Pine Knoll Shores.

Species listed under conservation are those species that are not necessarily threatened with extinction but may become so if trade in these species is not regulated.

With the risk of the future of white sharks at the forefront of conversation, Fischer says fishermen will need to adjust the way they go out for the catch to preserve the species.

“This Onslow Bay Area is not only part of the nursery of the white sharks in the first year of their life over the winter it’s where a lot of the larger sharks a little offshore are also coming to feed, and we believe that they’re mating somewhere in this region. So how can we equip you with that much information and as much data so you look after the interest of the commercial fishermen the recreational fishermen,” said Fischer.

Great white sharks are globally distributed with concentrations near South Africa, Australia/New Zealand, the North Atlantic, and the Northeastern Pacific.

