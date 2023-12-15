Advertise With Us
Pitt County hosts "Cops on the Roof" event

(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Updated: 32 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police in the east are staying on the roof of Walmart to help collect toys for children in need.

Law enforcement throughout Pitt County are returning to the roof of Walmart on Greenville Boulevard to help collect toys for kids in need.

Officials say the goal this year is 250 bikes and officers won’t come down from the roof until that goal is reached.

Shoppers were generous and helped officers get halfway to their goal of 200 bikes in about three hours last year.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Vote on Greenville economic development project on hold
Dump truck driver injured in Pitt County accident
WITN Home for the Holidays with Dave Jordan
